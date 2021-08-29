Overview of Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD

Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Buckley Sr works at John J Buckley Inc in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.