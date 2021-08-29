See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (6)
64 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD

Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.

Dr. Buckley Sr works at John J Buckley Inc in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buckley Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John J Buckley Sr MD
    935 Trailwood Dr Ste C, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-8146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Surgical Hospital At Southwoods

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Treatment frequency



Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Buckley Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639146723
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buckley Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buckley Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buckley Sr works at John J Buckley Inc in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Buckley Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Buckley Sr has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

