Dr. John Bucuvalas, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Bucuvalas, MD

Dr. John Bucuvalas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Bucuvalas works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bucuvalas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2020
    it was great
    hasaan — Jul 14, 2020
    Dr. Bucuvalas' Office & Staff

    About Dr. John Bucuvalas, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1821025511
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bucuvalas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucuvalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bucuvalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bucuvalas works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bucuvalas’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucuvalas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucuvalas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucuvalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucuvalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

