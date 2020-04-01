Dr. John Budd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Budd, MD
Overview of Dr. John Budd, MD
Dr. John Budd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and Washington County Hospital.
Dr. Budd's Office Locations
Saint Louis Rheumatology520 S Elm Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 645-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a newly diagnosed patient and was referred to dr Budd and I’m so impressed with him and his staff They are awesome and very caring I would definitely recommend this dr and staff to anyone
About Dr. John Budd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1669425989
Education & Certifications
- Stl University Med Ctr
- Stl University Med Ctr
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budd has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Budd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budd.
