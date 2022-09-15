Overview

Dr. John Buhac, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Buhac works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.