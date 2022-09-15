Dr. John Buhac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Buhac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Buhac, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Buhac works at
Locations
-
1
Albany Gastroenterology Consultants1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 482-8377
-
2
St Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and professional. I would recommend Dr. Buhac 100%!
About Dr. John Buhac, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235184789
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- New Engl Deaconess Hosp
- New Engl Deaconess Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Buhac has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.