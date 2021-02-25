Dr. John Bullinga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullinga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bullinga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bullinga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 51 N 39th St Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bullinga?
Dr. Bullinga changed my life with his diagnosis and treatment. He is very talented at what he does and takes the time to know his patient and give them a comfort level and explain how things are going to go. Great job doc.
About Dr. John Bullinga, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699706994
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullinga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullinga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullinga has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullinga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullinga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullinga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullinga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullinga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.