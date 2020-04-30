Dr. John Bullmaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullmaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bullmaster, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bullmaster, MD
Dr. John Bullmaster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Bullmaster works at
Dr. Bullmaster's Office Locations
-
1
Dr John R. Bullmaster, MD4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 435, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 438-4861
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Health Span
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Ryan White
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bullmaster?
Had an Appendectomy from Dr Bullmaster back in 1990 My Appendix was ruptured for at least a week. He did an amazing job, thanks Doc
About Dr. John Bullmaster, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1356327266
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullmaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullmaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullmaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullmaster works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullmaster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullmaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullmaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullmaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.