Overview of Dr. John Burgers, MD

Dr. John Burgers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Burgers works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.