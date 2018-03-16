Dr. John Burgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Burgers, MD
Dr. John Burgers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Burgers' Office Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 3+ years experience with Dr. Burgers has been nothing short of excellent. I would recommend him to any and all. I am fortunate to be his patient! I pray he doesn't retire any time soon.
About Dr. John Burgers, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982622353
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hosp
- Johns Hosp|The Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgers has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.