Offers telehealth
Dr. John Burgoyne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Minor and James Surgical Specialists, a division of Proliance Surgeons515 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care from Dr. Burgoyne! Post-op follow through was great! Always helped us to feel at ease, including his office staff! Thanks!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyn
- Affil Hosps-U Utah
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgoyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgoyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgoyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgoyne has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgoyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burgoyne speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgoyne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgoyne.
