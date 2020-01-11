Overview of Dr. John Burgoyne, MD

Dr. John Burgoyne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Burgoyne works at Minor and James Surgical Specialists, a division of Proliance Surgeons in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.