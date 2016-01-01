Dr. John Burk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burk, MD
Overview
Dr. John Burk, MD is a Dermatologist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Dermatology Center Of North Mississippi PA516 Pegram Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-6272
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Burk, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Regional Med Ctr At Memphis, Dermatology Regional Med Ctr At Memphis, Internal Medicine
- University Tenn Center Health Scis
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burk accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burk has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.