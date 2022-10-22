Dr. John Burkhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burkhardt, MD
Dr. John Burkhardt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2605 Osler Blvd, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (512) 503-5190
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Burkhardt performed an ablation procedure to treat my AFib with excellent results. It's been a month and I have had no AFib episodes. I used to have episodes every week or two and couldn't tolerate the anti arrhythmia drugs. He really gave me my life back. Thanks!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356306815
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn|University Ky
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
