Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (55)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Burkhardt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Burkhardt works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Bryan in Bryan, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrophysiological Study, Heart Disease and Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    2605 Osler Blvd, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5190
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Electrophysiological Study
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Burkhardt, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356306815
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Fdn|University Ky
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    • University of Louisville Sch of Med|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Cardiology
