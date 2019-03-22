Overview of Dr. John Burkus, MD

Dr. John Burkus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. Burkus works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.