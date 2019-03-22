See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Super Profile

Dr. John Burkus, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (56)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Burkus, MD

Dr. John Burkus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.

Dr. Burkus works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burkus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic - Columbus
    6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
  2. 2
    Hughston Clinic Dothan
    512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Nearly 3 years ago, Dr. Burkus accepted my 22 yo daughter as a patient. She had a laminectomy at another institution and suffered a devastating post op infection, epidural abscess and discitis. Her pain was unbearable. He did a spinal fusion on her and she slowly regained her life back, because he was willing to pick up someone else’s mess. He is more than capable, and he cares. I will forever be in his debt. So when I developed a problem, he is the one i wanted to see.
    — Mar 22, 2019
    About Dr. John Burkus, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083656839
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Burkus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkus has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

