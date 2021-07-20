Dr. John Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burnett, MD
Overview of Dr. John Burnett, MD
Dr. John Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett's Office Locations
Central Valley Womens Health Associates1105 E Spruce Ave Ste 203, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-5156
John F Burnett M D Inc.7065 N Chestnut Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-5156
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 432-5156
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?
I love my results! Had a tummy tuck done in November and my scar is hardly visible. My abdomen is completely flat and I feel much more confident. I subsequently had liposuction done at my hips and back and it looks great as well. I am very happy with my results and plan to have a breast lift next.
About Dr. John Burnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Med Ctr/St Johns Hosp
- Vly Med Ctr/UCSF
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
