Overview of Dr. John Burns, MD

Dr. John Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Burns works at Hand & Microsurgery Associates in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.