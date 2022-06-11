Dr. John Burns Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Burns Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Burns Jr, MD
Dr. John Burns Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Burns Jr works at
Dr. Burns Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Specialty First Assistants Pllc9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 823-5023Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns Jr?
I had explant implant removal with capsulectomy, breast lift, and fat graft for breast reconstruction. I chose Dr. Burns due to his excellent reviews on this particular type of surgery, knowing that I wanted to be in the most capable and trustworthy hands. Dr. Burns is gifted in both delicate explant surgeries and reconstruction with fat grafting, providing natural results. If you are a person who is looking for implant removal due to suspected breast-implant sickness, or simply because you no longer want synthetic objects in your body, you can rely on Dr. Burns to safely and carefully implement this type of surgery. For those considering fat-grafting over implants, you will not be disappointed. Dr. Burns is able to construct symmetrical and natural results without implants. On a personal note: I feel and look better, and I have incredible peace of mind knowing my body no longer has the weight and risk of implants. Professional service, wonderful, attentive staff, and safe, beautiful
About Dr. John Burns Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952375321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns Jr works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.