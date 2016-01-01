Dr. John Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Butler, MD
Dr. John Butler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Retina Consultants of Delmarva PA6511 Deer Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-8037
Quinn Pediatric Dentistry P.A.1380 S STate St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (410) 546-8037
Alden James M.d. P.A.4 Caulk Ln Ste A, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 546-8037
James P Thompson MD PA8420 Ocean Gtwy, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 546-8037
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174521264
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
