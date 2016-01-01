Overview of Dr. John Butler, MD

Dr. John Butler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Butler works at Retina Consultants Of Delmarva in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Dover, DE and Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.