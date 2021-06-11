Overview of Dr. John Butler, MD

Dr. John Butler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Center for Behavioral Health in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.