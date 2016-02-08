Overview of Dr. John Butter, MD

Dr. John Butter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Butter works at Brigham Circle Medical Assocs in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.