Overview of Dr. John Byrd, MD

Dr. John Byrd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Byrd works at Nashville Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.