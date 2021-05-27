See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. John Cabrera, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (43)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Cabrera, MD

Dr. John Cabrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Cabrera works at Arroyo Vista in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arroyo Vista Family Health Foundation
    6000 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 254-5291
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Glendale Office
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 502-4567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 27, 2021
    He’s a very kind, patient and compassionate doctor. He listens to your questions and concerns and is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
    — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Cabrera, MD
    About Dr. John Cabrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992798730
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

