Dr. John Cain Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Cain Jr, MD
Dr. John Cain Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Cain Jr works at
Dr. Cain Jr's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8500
- 2 6363 Forest Park Rd Ste 749, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Cain Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124083175
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cain Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.