Overview of Dr. John Calaitges, MD

Dr. John Calaitges, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.



Dr. Calaitges works at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Vascular Surgery in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.