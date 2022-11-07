See All Podiatrists in Vestavia Hills, AL
Super Profile

Dr. John Calcatera, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Vestavia Hills, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Calcatera, DPM

Dr. John Calcatera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from University of Vermont.

They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calcatera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 100, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 822-2116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Geriatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Calcatera, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1407822257
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Calcatera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcatera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calcatera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calcatera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calcatera has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calcatera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcatera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcatera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calcatera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calcatera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.