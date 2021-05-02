See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dothan, AL
Dr. John Calhoun Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Calhoun Jr, MD

Dr. John Calhoun Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Calhoun Jr works at Southern Clinic, P.C. in Dothan, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calhoun Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Health Imaging At Southern Clinic
    201 Doctors Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 794-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Muscle Spasm
Dyslipidemia
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
  Anemia
Atherosclerosis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2021
    Dr. Calhoun is both compassionate and proactive. He never appears rushed and responds to phone calls promptly. Cannot recommend highly enough.
    Alicia Humphreys — May 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Calhoun Jr, MD
    About Dr. John Calhoun Jr, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1770845141
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calhoun Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calhoun Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun Jr works at Southern Clinic, P.C. in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Calhoun Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

