Dr. John Callahan, DPM
Dr. John Callahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations
Santiam Foot Clinic PC2235 Mission St SE Ste 150, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 581-2505
Salem Brain & Spine700 Bellevue St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 990-6398
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How sweet they all were from the moment I entered the office. Diagnosis was spot on and thorough. I am looking forward to having healthier feet and a bigger smile.
About Dr. John Callahan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861496804
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center San Francisco
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
