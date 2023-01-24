Dr. John Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Camp, MD
Overview of Dr. John Camp, MD
Dr. John Camp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp's Office Locations
-
1
Azalea Orthopedics Main Clinic3414 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camp?
Dr. Camp did an excellent job in examining, diagnosing and explaining my problems with my hand. I was very comfortable with him and enjoyed my visit very much.
About Dr. John Camp, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467440628
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
- Uk Chandler Med Ctr University Ky
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- San Angelo State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.