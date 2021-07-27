Dr. Canale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Canale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Canale, MD
Dr. John Canale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Canale works at
Dr. Canale's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Care and Research Center Inc.4132 Keaton Crossing Blvd Ste 201, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 244-3589
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canale?
Excellent compassionate, professional Dr. Could not say enough good things.
About Dr. John Canale, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1578569620
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canale works at
Dr. Canale has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Canale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.