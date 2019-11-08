Dr. John Canio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Canio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Canio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Canio works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol GI Consultants4 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canio?
Dr. Canio was the first GI Dr. that actually listened to me. He ordered the correct tests to FINALLY diagnose my reflux causes, and referred me to an excellent surgeon. I cannot recommend enough. After literally YEARS of being misdiagnosed and blown off, I am finally reflux free.
About Dr. John Canio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598804346
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canio works at
Dr. Canio has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Canio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.