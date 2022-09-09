Overview of Dr. John Cantando, DO

Dr. John Cantando, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Cantando works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.