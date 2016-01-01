Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Cantrell, MD
Overview of Dr. John Cantrell, MD
Dr. John Cantrell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Cantrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cantrell's Office Locations
-
1
Oxford Diagnostics Center504 Azalea Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 513-9650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantrell?
About Dr. John Cantrell, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588699839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantrell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.