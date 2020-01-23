Dr. Capener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Capener, DO
Overview
Dr. John Capener, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Capener works at
Locations
Southridge Clinic3723 W 12600 S Ste 270, Riverton, UT 84065 Directions (801) 285-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor, thorough and makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. John Capener, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750355624
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
