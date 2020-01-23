Overview

Dr. John Capener, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Capener works at Southridge Clinic in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.