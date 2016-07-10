Dr. John Capitanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capitanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Capitanelli, MD
Overview
Dr. John Capitanelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Capitanelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Ocean County999 McBride Ave Ste B204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 256-5667
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capitanelli?
Dr. Capitanelli has performed several procedures on me including Angioplasy, Stenting and an Atherectomy. Dr.Capitanelli always made me feel comfortable and safe during the procedures. He definately knows his business. I truly believe that he is the best Cardiologist on the entire East Coast. I have and will always recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. John Capitanelli, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538182688
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capitanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capitanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capitanelli works at
Dr. Capitanelli has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capitanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capitanelli speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Capitanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capitanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capitanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capitanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.