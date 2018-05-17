Overview of Dr. John Cappa, MD

Dr. John Cappa, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital, Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Cappa works at John Cappa DPM in Valhalla, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.