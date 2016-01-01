Overview

Dr. John Carey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carey works at Jacksonville Spine Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.