Dr. John Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Carlson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
-
1
Los Palos Gastroenterology Specialists Inc.1083 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 771-1456
-
2
Los Palos Gastroenterology1081 Los Palos Dr Ste B, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 771-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
About Dr. John Carlson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164429965
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carlson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.