Dr. John Carlson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Carlson, MD

Dr. John Carlson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Carlson works at Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM in Riverside, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA and Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

    Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center
    9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 788-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Retina Consultants of Southern California
    1895 Orange Tree Ln Ste 6, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 796-3003
    Retina Consultants
    15413 Anacapa Rd Ste 6B, Victorville, CA 92392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 356-2864

Admitting Hospitals

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. John Carlson for eye injections about every 6 to 8 weeks for about a year. I came to this specialist after five years with another eye doctor. When I came to Dr. Carlson I had been experiencing stressful and painful injections with this other doctor. I finally switched because I could not take the lack of compassion that I was experiencing any longer. This new experience has been like night and day. Dr. Carlson is very calming, gentle and caring. He explains everything he is doing in a very compassionate, relatable way. Since I have been going to Dr. Carlson, I have not had any painful or scary experiences. Furthermore, he is involved in up-to-date studies while teaching at a nearby world-renowned university. I can't say enough good things about this wonderful doctor. In addition, his staff is always organized, polite and helpful. I am happy to recommend this office to anyone.
    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215913199
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • Creighton Univ|Creighton University
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
