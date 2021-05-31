Overview of Dr. John Carment, MD

Dr. John Carment, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Carment works at University of Oklahoma Tulsa Ok in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.