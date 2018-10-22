Dr. John Carmody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carmody, MD
Overview of Dr. John Carmody, MD
Dr. John Carmody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Carmody works at
Dr. Carmody's Office Locations
-
1
Shreveport Eye Clinic A Medical Corp.471 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 861-4009
-
2
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5012SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carmody?
I was so Blessed To Have Dr. Carmody Get My Eye Sight Back. He is there for His patients 24-7. What A Great Eye Doctor He Is. Cannot Thank Him Enough!
About Dr. John Carmody, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619187648
Education & Certifications
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmody works at
Dr. Carmody has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.