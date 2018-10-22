Overview of Dr. John Carmody, MD

Dr. John Carmody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Carmody works at Shreveport Eye Clinic A Medical Corp. in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.