Dr. John Carradine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carradine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carradine, MD
Overview of Dr. John Carradine, MD
Dr. John Carradine, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Carradine works at
Dr. Carradine's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoPTic Rehab Clinic of Metairie3939 Houma Blvd Ste 21, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 224-6370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carradine?
Dr. Carradine is terrific. He is professional and extremely knowledgeable. I never feel rushed in any way, and he offers advice without encouraging surgery as the first option. My feet feel excellent after a visit no matter what sort of issue I have. I would highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. John Carradine, MD
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841224565
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carradine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carradine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carradine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carradine works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carradine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carradine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carradine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carradine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.