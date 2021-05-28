Overview of Dr. John Carradine, MD

Dr. John Carradine, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Carradine works at OrthoPTic Rehab Clinic of Metairie in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.