Dr. John Carroll, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Carroll, DDS

Dr. John Carroll, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Carroll works at John A Carroll, D.D.S in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carroll's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John A Carroll, D.D.S
    26 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 740, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 05, 2020
    Listen-up Folks! Dr. John Carroll has outstanding ratings; and, my review, simply stated, supports the comments of his Patients. Look no further, you will be in the best of care; and additionally, you will receive excellent treatment from his principal associate, Ashley, the moment you contact the office. Daniel
    Daniel J Anderson — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. John Carroll, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982711370
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph'S Hospital Health Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Carroll, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carroll works at John A Carroll, D.D.S in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Carroll’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

