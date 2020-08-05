Dr. John Carroll, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carroll, DDS
Overview of Dr. John Carroll, DDS
Dr. John Carroll, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
John A Carroll, D.D.S26 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 740, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 963-0562
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listen-up Folks! Dr. John Carroll has outstanding ratings; and, my review, simply stated, supports the comments of his Patients. Look no further, you will be in the best of care; and additionally, you will receive excellent treatment from his principal associate, Ashley, the moment you contact the office. Daniel
About Dr. John Carroll, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1982711370
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph'S Hospital Health Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
