Overview

Dr. John Carroll, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Carroll, IA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Refugio County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carroll works at McFarland Clinic in Carroll, IA with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.