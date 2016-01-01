Dr. John Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Carson, MD
Dr. John Carson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado School of Medicine
Dr. Carson works at
Dr. Carson's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carson?
About Dr. John Carson, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1578724787
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carson works at
Dr. Carson has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.