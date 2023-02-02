Dr. John Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. John Carter, MD
Dr. John Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter and his nurses are the most kind and caring medical professionals I’ve ever had the pleasure to be a patient of. They explain everything well, take time to listen to their patients and make sure that we are taken care of. I absolutely love this office/staff and will recommend them to anyone I know!
About Dr. John Carter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255360798
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
