Overview of Dr. John Carter, MD

Dr. John Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center



Dr. Carter works at Womens Health Associates in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.