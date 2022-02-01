Overview of Dr. John Carter, MD

Dr. John Carter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at University of South Florida Medical Clinics in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.