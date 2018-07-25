Dr. John Carucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Carucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Carucci, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St Fl 24, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7019
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Carucci, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265520530
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carucci has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Carucci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.