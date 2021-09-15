Overview of Dr. John Caruso, MD

Dr. John Caruso, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Caruso works at WVU Medicine Brain And Spine in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.