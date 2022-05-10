Overview of Dr. John Casada, MD

Dr. John Casada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Casada works at Abilene Christian University Medical Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Eating Disorders and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.