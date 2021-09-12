Dr. John Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Case, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Case, MD
Dr. John Case, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University, New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Case's Office Locations
Urology San Antonio - Stone Oak18915 MEISNER DR, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Central255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 203, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158
Urology San Antonio7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 227, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 582-5577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. Case for many years. I am very happy with him & his staff. Strongly recommend him.
About Dr. John Case, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1396859039
Education & Certifications
- Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Northwestern University, Chicago
- Tulane University, New Orleans
- Urology
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.