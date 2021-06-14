See All Neurologists in The Villages, FL
Dr. John Castaldo, MD

Neurology
3.7 (15)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Castaldo, MD

Dr. John Castaldo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Castaldo works at The Villages Surgery Center in The Villages, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castaldo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Villages Surgery Center
    2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-8700
  2. 2
    Usf Specialty Care Center
    1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-8700
  3. 3
    Brownwood Care Center
    2910 BROWNWOOD BLVD, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-1790
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
TCD Bubble Test
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
TCD Bubble Test
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Liked him right away. Very knowledgeable regarding my condition. Helped me understand my condition.
    Annie — Jun 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Castaldo, MD
    About Dr. John Castaldo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518975036
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Castaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

