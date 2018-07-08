Overview of Dr. John Cattaneo, MD

Dr. John Cattaneo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Cattaneo works at Ou Physicians Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.