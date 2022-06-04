Dr. John Cece, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cece, MD
Dr. John Cece, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Cece's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cece is always dedicated, detailed and takes his time to review your history. He cares and it shows. Thank you Dr. Cece!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cece has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cece accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cece has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cece on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.